2013 Oscar Nominations Announced: See The Nominees!

The nominations for the 85th Annual Academy Awards are here! Host Seth MacFarlane and Emma Stone made the announcement this morning, which was broadcasted via livestream. The five ladies up for the top honor of Best Actress in a Motion Picture are Quvenzhané Wallis for Beasts of the Southern Wild, Jennifer Lawrence for Silver Linings Playbook, Jessica Chastain for Zero Dark Thirty, Naomi Watts for The Impossible, and Emmanuelle Riva for the French film Amour. Wallis is the youngest nominee ever at nine years old, and Riva is the oldest at 85. Congratulations to all the ladies! Click through the gallery to see the nominees announced this morning, and tune in Sunday, February 24 at 7/6 c on ABC to see who will take home the gold!