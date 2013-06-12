The 2013 FiFi Awards Are Tonight! Which Celeb Scent Are You Rooting For?

The 2013 FiFi Awards are tonight! Highly regarded as the biggest event for the fragrance industry, tonight's ceremony in New York City will honor the biggest accomplishments in perfume. Taylor Swift will be honored as the Fragrance Celebrity of the Year, and A-listers like Kerry Washington and Connie Britton are scheduled to attend. In April, we asked you to vote on which celebrity fragrance you think should take home an award, and after tallying up the poll results and reading through the comments, the results are in! Justin Bieber's Girlfriend scent won by a landslide with over 36,000 votes, while Nicki Minaj's inaugural scent Pink Friday came in second with 4,000 votes. Minaj and Bieber are going head-to-head for the Fragrance of the Year in the Women's Popular category, with Halle Berry's Closer and Christina Aguilera's Red Sin scents also nominated for the title. Since the big reveal is tonight, we're asking one last time: Which celeb scent are you rooting for? Scroll down to vote in our poll below, and stay tuned to see who takes home the scent-sational award.

