2013 Bikini Update! Lea Michele, Jessica Alba, and More!

The stars aren't wasting any time having fun in the sun in 2013! While the majority of the country is dealing with cold snaps and snow storm fronts, Glee star Lea Michele frolicked in a teeny bikini while on vacation in Hawaii with on-screen and real-life squeeze Cory Monteith. And Jessica Alba looked super-toned while on vacation in Cabo, soaking up the sun in an equally small orange bikini. Click through the gallery to see more stars in bikinis!

MORE: • The Best Celeb Bikinis of 2012! • The Sexiest Celebrity Abs Ever • 50 Amazing Celebrity Bikinis