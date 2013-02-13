2013 Academy of Country Music Awards: See the Nominees!

The Academy of Country Music announced the nominees for its 48th Annual ACM Awards this morning! Some of our favorite ladies made the cut, including Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, and pop-country crossover Kelly Clarkson, who is nominated for Vocal Event of the Year for her duet "Don't Rush" with Vince Gill. Click through the gallery to see more nominees and find out which trophies they might take home with them come Sunday, April 7th, when the awards—hosted by country cuties Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan—air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS at 8/7c.