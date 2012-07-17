2012 Olympics Shopping: Proenza Schouler, Aruna Seth, and More!

Image zoom Courtesy Photo (2)

The Olympic games are less than two weeks away, and designers are rolling out athletic-inspired products that go way beyond leotards and running shoes in honor of the event. From Aruna Seth's crystal studded Olympic ring heels, to Proenza Schouler's limited-edition gilded PS11 bag, we’ve rounded up our top shopping picks to get you in the Olympic spirit. Click through the gallery to see them all!

