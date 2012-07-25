2012 Olympics Fun Facts: Mary Poppins and Voldemort to Attend

Image zoom Everett (2)

The athletes aren't the only ones we'll be watching at the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony! Friday night's show will involve actors and actresses depicting some of Britain's most beloved literary characters, The Sunday Times reports, including Alice from Alice in Wonderland, Captain Hook from Peter Pan, and Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmations. The performance will culminate in a battle between Mary Poppins, Harry Potter’s Voldemort, and an army of Dementors. Our bets are on Mary!

Plus, read more must-know Olympics details!

MORE:• Our Female Olympians: Ones to Watch• Celebrities Love Leotards, Too!