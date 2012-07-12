2012 Olympics: Award-Worthy Beauty Products

Image zoom Courtesy Photo (5)

The Olympic games are only two weeks away! In honor of the anticipated event, we put together all of the hottest beauty products inspired by the 2012 Olympics. From gold medal nail polishes, to Team USA-approved lip balms, these items are guaranteed to have a winning spot in your makeup bag. Click "See the Photos" to check out the full list now!

