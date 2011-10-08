2011 Halloween Costume Ideas: Get Celebrity Inspiration!

Oct 08, 2011

Halloween is right around the corner! Have you started planning your costume yet?  We've rounded up our favorite star getups from last year's biggest Halloween parties, from Kim Kardashian's vampy Queen of Hearts frock to Heidi Klum's larger-than-life robot suit. Click through the gallery for some celebrity costume inspiration!

MORE:• Celebrity Halloween Costume Ideas • Movie & TV Halloween Costume IdeasVampire Girlfriends: Are You Like Bella or Buffy?Trend to Try: Graphic Eyeliner

