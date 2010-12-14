2011 Golden Globe Nominations Announced

Josh Duhamel, Katie Holmes and Blair Underwood convened in Beverly Hills early this morning to announce the 68th Annual Golden Globe nominations, and so many of our favorite stylish women received nods! While it'll be the first time at the Globes for some nominees—Jennifer Lawrence (nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for Winter's Bone) and Mila Kunis (Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Black Swan)—many have been to the Globes before, like Anne Hathaway, Natalie Portman, Michelle Williams and Nicole Kidman, so we can't wait to see what they will wear to the big event on January 16th. In the meantime, check out their previous Golden Globes gowns in the gallery.

