2011 Critics’ Choice Awards: Must-See Red Carpet Looks

The red carpet fashion at the 2011 Critics' Choice Awards on Friday night featured a pop of winter whites. Best Actress winner Natalie Portman wore a single-strap white Gianfranco Ferré gown with a black band at the top, and paired it with Fred Leighton jewelry, Stella McCartney shoes and a Christian Dior clutch. Michelle Williams also chose white, her variation being a Balenciaga dress with embroidered floral details. She finished the look with Salvatore Ferragamo shoes and Neil Lane jewelry. Click through the gallery to see all the looks from the 2011 Critics' Choice Awards.