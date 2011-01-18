2011 BAFTA Nominations Announced

Though the Golden Globes are but a memory and the Oscars aren’t until February 27, there are plenty of red carpet events to look forward to in the meantime, including the BAFTA Awards in London. The nominations for the February 13 ceremony, considered by many to be the British equivalent of the Oscars, were announced this morning. Black Swan is a top contender; nominated for Best Film, Best Costume Design, and Best Hair and Makeup, while Golden Globe winner Natalie Portman garnered another Best Actress nod. We’re excited to see that Hailee Steinfeld also landed in the best leading actress category for True Grit, a first for the 14-year-old. And Easy A's Emma Stone is nominated for the Orange Wednesdays Rising Star Award, the only category decided on by a public online vote. (However, only U.K. residents are eligible.) For more, check out the full list of nominees.

