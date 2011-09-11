The 2011 ALMA Awards: See the Red Carpet Photos!

Eva Longoria co-hosted the 2011 ALMA Awards with George Lopez last night, where the pair honored Latino performers. Longoria made some quick changes backstage, slipping into a coral Oscar de la Renta dress, a slinky black Monique Lhuillier frock with a thigh-high slit, a pleated burgundy Goldsmith & Klein gown and a lilac one-shoulder number with face-framing ruffles. Click through the gallery to see all the red carpet moments, including Jessica Alba, Demi Lovato and more!