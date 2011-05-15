Top Navigation
Explore
InStyle.com
InStyle
InStyle.com
InStyle
News
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
How To
Video
In The Mag
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Down Triangle
Down
Previous
Your Account
Account
Email Preferences
this link opens in a new tab
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Close
Explore InStyle
InStyle.com
InStyle
InStyle.com
InStyle
Search
Explore
Down
Previous
Explore
Badass Women
1
Badass Women
Badass Women celebrates women who show up, speak up and get things done.
Read More
Next
Splitting Hairs
2
Splitting Hairs
Our monthlong exploration of hair based on a survey of women across America.
Read More
Next
Equal Pay
3
Equal Pay
Money is power, and women aren’t getting their share of it. The time to close that gap is now.
Read More
Next
News
Fashion
Down
Previous
Fashion
See all Fashion
Clothing
Accessories
Street Style
Look Of The Day
Fashion Week
Celebrity
Down
Previous
Celebrity
See all Celebrity
Awards and Events
Celebrity Transformations
TV Shows
Movies
Music
Beauty
Down
Previous
Beauty
See all Beauty
Makeup
Best Beauty Buys
Health and Fitness
Hair
Down
Previous
Hair
See all Hair
Celeb Hairstyles
Color Ideas
Long Hairstyles
Medium Hairstyles
Short Hairstyles
Lifestyle
Down
Previous
Lifestyle
See all Lifestyle
Travel
Weddings
Books
Food and Drink
Home and Decorating
Entertaining
Shop
Down
Previous
Shop
See all Shop
Celebrity Looks
Clothing
Accessories
Beauty
Home and Decor
Gift Guides
How To
Down
Previous
How To
See all How To
Look Your Best
Video
In The Mag
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Down Triangle
Down
Previous
Your Account
Account
Email Preferences
this link opens in a new tab
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
News
Chevron Right
2011-05-15
Close
Share options
Close
View image
2011-05-15
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.