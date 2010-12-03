2010's Top Celebrity Fashion Trends!

What was your favorite trend of 2010? Did you slip into a slim-fitting pair of tailored trousers, like Drew Barrymore? Did you pair your coziest socks with your sexiest heels, like Leighton Meester? Or maybe you took your short shorts from the gym to the office, like Gwyneth Paltrow. We've scoured the red carpets to round up the best fads of the year. Click through our gallery to see which celebrities jumped on the trend wagon—and which styles you were savvy enough to rock yourself!