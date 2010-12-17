2010: The Year in Hair

When it comes to hair, 2010 was so much more than beachy waves and pretty updos. The colors were extreme—from Michelle Williams's platinum pixie to Rihanna's fire-engine red crop. And the trendsetters weren't just on the red carpet, they were also on YouTube. (Thank you Willow Smith and Justin Bieber!) Click through our gallery to see all of the best moments in hair from the entire year. You won't want to miss a strand!