The 2010 Winter Olympics Open In Style
Credit: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren; Getty Images
The Winter Olympics kicked off last night with a stylish opening ceremony at Vancouver's BC Place Stadium. Team USA made its entrance impeccably dressed in Ralph Lauren, who designed the team's official opening and closing ceremony uniforms. British Columbia native Nelly Furtado, in a sexy blue, one-shouldered DSquared dress, rocked the stage alongside fellow Canadian Bryan Adams with the song "Bang the Drum." The ceremony concluded with the lighting of the Olympic torch by hockey great Wayne Gretzky. Let the games begin!