20 Park-Friendly Pieces to Lounge In on Your Day Off

The park is highly underrated as a summer weekend hotspot. There are a number of reasons that make it a prime location: it's free and, unlike the beach with all its sand, the park is guaranteed to be grit-free. Plus, there are way more lawn games than beach ones (think: ladderball, cornhole, cricket, and bocce ball). For anyone who will be clocking valuable time at the park (we know we will), we created a guide of sorts on what to wear while lounging, picnicking, or soaking up the sun. From mini-dresses to playsuits, shop our no-think park-friendly picks.

MINI-DRESSES

Shop the pieces (clockwise from top left): Topshop, $68; topshop.com. Cos, $115; cosstores.com. Joe Fresh, $49; joefresh.com. Shop Super Street, $210; shopsuperstreet.com.

PLAYSUITS

Shop the pieces (from left): Three Dots, $128; threedots.com. Tibi, $495; tibi.com. H&M, $50; hm.com. Mango, $60; mango.com.

MIDI-LENGTH DRESSES

Shop the pieces (from left): Front Row Shop, $68; frontrowshop.com. Chinti & Parker, $189; chintiandparker.com. Gap, $70; gap.com. Rebecca Taylor, $450; rebeccataylor.com.

JUMPSUITS

Shop the pieces (from left): Zara, $80; zara.com. Rebecca Minkoff, $348; rebeccaminkoff.com. J. Crew, $158; jcrew.com. Michael Michael Kors, $160; net-a-porter.com.

MAXI DRESSES

Shop the pieces (from left): Mara Hoffman, $299; otteny.com. Madewell, $99; madewell.com. Won Hundred, $140; azaleasf.com. Alice + Olivia, $598; aliceandolivia.com.

