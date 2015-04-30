20 Unique Wedding Shoes For the Bride Who Loves a Surprise

If you think you know exactly what type of heel to pair with your wedding dress—from the satin material to the champagne shade and the peep-toe silhouette—we're about to stop you in your tracks. While you may be particular about the shape of your gown or the wedding band that's about to complete your engagement ring, it turns out you can get pretty creative with your shoes.

From popping pink flats to avant-garde two-toned mules with accordion platforms, the fabulous footwear here elevated these brides to the next level. Their big days were infused with all the more personality, simply because they started with a very bold foundation to their bridal looks. Without further ado, read on to fall in love with 20 of the most unexpected wedding shoes you've ever laid eyes on.

PHOTOS: 20 Unexpected Wedding Shoes

