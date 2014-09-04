17 Fall Dresses to Add to Your Shopping List ASAP

Below is an excerpt from "13 Things We Suspect Every Fashion Girl Has on Her Fall Shopping List” which originally appeared on POPSUGAR FASHION. Read the full story at popsugar.com.

Summer dresses have had their day in the sun since late April, and now, it's time to turn our attention to warmer layers and more substantial dressing to take us into the new season. No, that doesn't mean suiting up in tights just yet, but it certainly calls for leather details, button-up shirt dresses, and sharp sheaths to make embracing autumn equal parts function and fashion. So while we're not exactly counting down to the end of summer, we just got really excited to stock our closets. Click through to find your new favorite fall staples.

MORE FROM POPSUGAR FASHION:• You Will Most Definitely Fall in Love With Our September Must Haves• 30 Days of Outfits to Kick-Start Your September• How to Clean Out Your Closet -- and Then Reward Yourself After