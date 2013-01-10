1600 Penn: NBC's New Comedy Premieres Tonight

1600 Penn, the new comedy from Modern Family director Jason Winer and funnyman Josh Gad (you may recognize him from the Broadway smash hit Book of Mormon), premieres tonight on NBC. The show features an all-star cast, with Gad playing perennial mess-up Skip, Bill Pullman heading the House as President Gilchrist, and Jenna Elfman starring as the First Lady (but second wife!). The show takes a lighthearted look at life in the White House­­ with a band of misfits for a family. One daughter’s pregnant, another may be a lesbian, and then, of course, there’s Gad, the lovable but unpredictable “idiot brother” who’s spent the better part of the last decade in college—your basic PR nightmare. Realistic? No. Hilarious? We think so. Tune in tonight at 9:30 p.m. EST on NBC to see for yourself!

Plus, see our real-life First Lady's most memorable outfits!

MORE:• Nashville: Juliette's 2.68 Carat Engagement Ring• Found It! Ashley Benson's Blue Dress • AnnaSophia Robb's Favorite Mascara

— Angela Salazar