16 Songs to Get You Pumped for the MTV VMAs

The Video Music Awards are hours away, and with 75 nominees across 15 categories, there's an ample amount of music to get acquainted with before the show. Taylor Swift leads the pack with nine nominations for a coveted Moonman statue, with her BFF Ed Sheeran following closely behind with six noms. If you're in need of a quick crash course, we reached out to one of our favorite It girl DJs, Mia Moretti, for her favorite songs by this year's crop of talent. So whether you're in L.A. getting red-carpet ready, or just tuning in at home, here's a playlist to get you psyched for the big show.

Follow Mia Moretti on Twitter at @miamoretti, and make sure to tune into the 2015 Video Music Awards on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.

