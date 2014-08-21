16 Celebrities to Follow on Instagram Before and During the MTV Video Music Awards

Jennifer Davis
Aug 21, 2014 @ 12:15 pm

Music's most outrageous night, aka the MTV Music Video Awards, is almost upon us! If you're like us and you can't wait to see what crazy moments will happen at this year's show, then it's time to start following your favorite performers on Instagram to get a preview of what's to come.

We rounded up 16 stars who are nominated or who will be taking the stage at this year's show, so you can get a first look at the festivities starting right now. From Katy Perry to John Legend, scroll down for the full list!

1. Beyoncé: @beyonce

I love you Dallas Texas!

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

2. Iggy Azalea: @thenewclassic

Thankyou guys so much!

A photo posted by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

3. Miley Cyrus: @mileycyrus

http://myfriendsplace.org/

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

4. Pharrell: @pharrell

Carbon fiber (no resin) woven hat. 1 of 1 @adidasoriginals

A photo posted by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on

5. Drake: @champagnepapi

Detroit

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

6. Ed Sheeran: @teddysphotos

Osaka !!

A photo posted by @teddysphotos on

7. John Legend: @johnlegend

Thank you Phoenix!! So much fun tonight!! #AllOfMeTour

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

8. Sam Smith: @samsmithworld

Life is a movie

A photo posted by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on

9. Ariana Grande: @arianagrande

10. Katy Perry: @katyperry

11. Lorde: @lordemusic

BATHED IN PALE AT FUJI ROCK // photo by @jamesklowe

A photo posted by Lorde (@lordemusic) on

12. Nicki Minaj: @nickiminaj

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

13. Usher: @howuseeit

Good morning

A photo posted by Usher (@howuseeit) on

14. Taylor Swift: @taylorswift 

Usually this S represents 'Swift' but today I'm wearing it because SELENA IS 22!!!!

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

15. Rita Ora: @ritaora

Promo day in my new #DKNY for my new Fragrance with DKNY MY NEW YORK! #silver

A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on

16. Adam Levine: @adamlevine

It's hard to beat the enthusiasm of our amazing Korean fans. We love you!!!!

A photo posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on

