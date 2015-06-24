15 Times Birthday Girl Solange Slayed Instagram with an Eye-Popping Outfit

saintrecords/Instagram
Jonathan Borge
Jun 24, 2015

While the Knowles family first gained notoriety with the rise of Destiny's Child and Beyoncé, nowadays we know younger sister, Solange, as a singer, songwriter, model, and fashion aficionado all on her own. Today, the star celebrates her 29th birthday and though we’re not sure how she’ll choose to fête​ the start of her last year in the roaring '20s, one thing’s certain: She’ll do so fabulously.

Yes, we deeply admire Solange​'s vocal skills—especially in songs like “Losing You” and “Don’t Let Me Down,"—but her ability to craft a decidedly put-together look day in and day out impresses us just as much. Luckily, she frequently shares finely stylized images of herself to social media. In honor of her big day, here are 15 of her greatest fashion moments on Instagram. 

1. The perfect pool-side accessory? Architectural pastel pink sunglasses. 

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on

2. Black, white, and a bright red lip. 

In Marie Antoinette's crib like...girl, where's the guest room???

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on

3. Who else can sport a Rosie Assoulin cape?

💚💚💚 @rosie_assoulin Beautiful night @pioneerworks

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on

4. Desert-like weather doesn’t stop Solange from throwing on her favorite fur. 

I learned from @shionat to do the most, even in the desert. #turnupTeepee

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on

5. Always pose next to the wall that matches your dress.

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on

6. Hillary Clinton beware, the pantsuit is an A-list favorite. 

#tbt

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on

7. The hotter the day, the brighter the colors.

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on

8. Nude and silver sandals? Check. Oversized straw hat? Check. Patterned shirtdress? Check. 

Mid

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on

9. All red everything. 

Date night !!!

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on

10. Solange’s adorable M2Malletier clutch matches the pin-striped walls and her patterned dress.

24 hours in Hong Kong

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on

11. The singer sports legs for days here. 

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on

12. A bright pink A-line dress is perfect for a day spent on the grass. 

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on

13. The best way to style a bright pink suit? A similarly bright clutch.

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on

14. She opted for open-toe green sandals to match her orange dress.

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on

15. Solange proves to be a fan of caftans and oversized tunics. 

#Emogram... I woke up today with extreme gratitude and joy. Thankful for all of the beautiful people and moments in my life. Thankful for the evolution that is called life. Thankful for a son who still thinks it's cool to cuddle with me. Thankful for a partner who still gives me butterflies after all these years. Thankful for friends who are so insanely smart, talented, and beautiful. Thankful for a family who's love is unconditional. Thankful for the gift of creation, one that lights up my life every time I remember that it's what I get to do for a living. Thankful to have a beautiful group of such inspiring and understanding people who support my creations. I'm always a work in progress. Always striving to be better, more kind, compassionate, patient, and forgiving. Today I feel one step closer. God is good.

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on

