15 Times Birthday Girl Solange Slayed Instagram with an Eye-Popping Outfit

While the Knowles family first gained notoriety with the rise of Destiny's Child and Beyoncé, nowadays we know younger sister, Solange, as a singer, songwriter, model, and fashion aficionado all on her own. Today, the star celebrates her 29th birthday and though we’re not sure how she’ll choose to fête​ the start of her last year in the roaring '20s, one thing’s certain: She’ll do so fabulously.

Yes, we deeply admire Solange​'s vocal skills—especially in songs like “Losing You” and “Don’t Let Me Down,"—but her ability to craft a decidedly put-together look day in and day out impresses us just as much. Luckily, she frequently shares finely stylized images of herself to social media. In honor of her big day, here are 15 of her greatest fashion moments on Instagram.

RELATED: Solange Knowles's Favorite Beauty Product Costs Next to Nothing

1. The perfect pool-side accessory? Architectural pastel pink sunglasses.

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Jun 10, 2014 at 7:36am PDT

2. Black, white, and a bright red lip.

In Marie Antoinette's crib like...girl, where's the guest room??? A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on May 20, 2015 at 8:04pm PDT

3. Who else can sport a Rosie Assoulin cape?

💚💚💚 @rosie_assoulin Beautiful night @pioneerworks A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on May 3, 2015 at 7:01pm PDT

4. Desert-like weather doesn’t stop Solange from throwing on her favorite fur.

I learned from @shionat to do the most, even in the desert. #turnupTeepee A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Jan 2, 2015 at 2:56pm PST

5. Always pose next to the wall that matches your dress.

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Nov 30, 2014 at 4:48am PST

6. Hillary Clinton beware, the pantsuit is an A-list favorite.

#tbt A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Jun 11, 2015 at 6:51am PDT

7. The hotter the day, the brighter the colors.

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Nov 29, 2014 at 6:06pm PST

8. Nude and silver sandals? Check. Oversized straw hat? Check. Patterned shirtdress? Check.

Mid A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Nov 30, 2014 at 5:09am PST

9. All red everything.

Date night !!! A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Feb 22, 2015 at 6:22pm PST

10. Solange’s adorable M2Malletier clutch matches the pin-striped walls and her patterned dress.

24 hours in Hong Kong A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Mar 27, 2014 at 3:52am PDT

11. The singer sports legs for days here.

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Nov 29, 2014 at 5:53pm PST

12. A bright pink A-line dress is perfect for a day spent on the grass.

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Sep 6, 2014 at 6:40pm PDT

13. The best way to style a bright pink suit? A similarly bright clutch.

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Jun 4, 2014 at 10:42pm PDT

14. She opted for open-toe green sandals to match her orange dress.

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Nov 30, 2014 at 6:47am PST

15. Solange proves to be a fan of caftans and oversized tunics.

RELATED: All of Solange Knowles's Chic Looks From Her Wedding Weekend