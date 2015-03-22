15 Spring Dresses To Wear All Season Long

It may have snowed on the first day of spring in NYC, but that just means we're all the more excited for the season to be here already! After all, your calendar is likely filled in the coming months with everything from bridal showers, bachelorette parties, birthday parties, and so on. So don't have that last minute "I-don't-know-what-to-wear" panic, keep scrolling to shop and you'll be all set for spring.
Stripes
Shop it: Zara, $60, zara.com; Rebecca Minkoff, $298, rebeccaminkoff.com; Tory Burch, $195, toryburch.com
Whites
Shop it: Rebecca Taylor, $450, rebeccataylor.com; H&M, $70, hm.com; SEA, $485, net-a-porter.com
Denim
Shop it: A.P.C., $340, mytheresa.com; Aries, $284, matchesfashion.com; YMC, $255, matchesfashion.com
Floral
Shop it: Warehouse, $85, warehouse.com; Forever New, $170, forevernew.com; Rebecca Taylor, $350, rebeccataylor.com
LBDs
Shop it: H&M, $80, hm.com; River Island, $76, riverisland.com; Sandro, $495, sandro-paris.com
