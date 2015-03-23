15 Reasons Why Keri Russell Is Still Our Hair Hero

When it comes to the most memorable hair moments in Hollywood, there's no question that Keri Russell, who rings in her 39th birthday today, joins the ranks of some serious hair heavyweights. Ever since her career-making role in Felicity, we have had major curl envy. But another reason she continues to inspire? The star is not afraid of drastic makeovers. "I'm so glad I did it," Russell told InStyle in 2000 of her now-famous short crop. "No matter what anybody says." Currently, Russell, who features on the gripping series The Americans, opts for a sleeker look, all while still preserving the volume we first fell head over heels for. Ahead, see Russell's 15 best beauty moments in honor of her birthday.

