Now that the #GreatKateWait is over and Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is here, there's no doubt that baby gifts from well-wishers will soon be pouring in from all over the world (if they haven't already). So, what exactly does one give to a little princess?

RELATED: Here's What Princess Charlotte and Prince George Wore to Meet Each Other

We took inspiration from Kate Middleton's invariably conservative-chic style and sought out sweet blush eyelet onesies and adorable frocks treated with darling peter pan collars, delicate ruffle detailing, or sprinkles of teeny-tiny florals. And since no outfit is complete without accessories, we plucked pretty tulip hair clips and lace Mary Janes to serve as the finishing touches. Last but not least, we found the perfect companion for the royal tot—a soft, fluffy lamb to hug.

Courtesy

We may never get to shower Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana with gifts in real life, but one can always dream, right? In the meantime, shop our 15 picks for the little princess in your life.

PHOTOS: 15 Baby Gifts Fit For a Princess