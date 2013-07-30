Below is an excerpt from “14 Fashion Tips and Tricks to Make You Look Taller,” which originally appeared on StyleCaster. Read the full story at stylecaster.com.

We all know there are certain things that simply can’t be changed, as much as you might want to. One great example: Your height, which can sometimes feel like a serious impediment to your style. That's especially true for the vertically-challenged, who often complain that certain looks would “only look good on someone tall.” Until science comes up with a way for petite folks to add a few extra inches, your best bet is to rely on a few clever fashion tips and tricks to fake those extra inches. From special shoe styles to chic coifs, click through to see 14 ways to instantly look taller using nothing but what you’ve got in your closet.

