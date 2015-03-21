13 Things You'd Only Wear During Spring Break

Ah, spring break. It’s the one time out of the year when you can truly let go like getting up at 2 p.m. or having that third margarita---all bets are off. And that freedom should extend to your style. That means trying the kind of colorful, daring, and downright cheeky clothes you dream of wearing while slaving away in your cubicle, dressed in a pencil skirt and Oxford shirt.

So if you feel like lounging around the beach all day in a glamorous turban, do it, dammit. Or how about eating dinner al fresco decked out in a yellow crop top? Ain’t no shame there. Shop our sartorial wild cards below to make your sun- and sand-filled getaway one to remember, not least for the epic fashion selfies.

Courtesy

So much more fun than a sun hat.

Missoni turban, $210; saksfifthavenue.com

Courtesy

This mesh top with a sailor reference is the perfect blend of naughty and nautical.

Red Valentino top, $176.16; farfetch.com

Courtesy

The fringe gives even more attitude to a crop top.

H&M top, $17.95; hm.com

Courtesy

Wear this everywhere, including at night.

Monreal London visor, $140; net-a-porter.com

Courtesy

Throw it on over your bikini for a cover-up that’s more tough than tropical.

Elle Sassoon vest $440; scoopnyc.com

Courtesy

Heart-shaped sunnies add a wink to any look. Choose black to cut down on the Lolita factor.

Unique Vintage sunglasses, $18; unique-vintage.com

Courtesy

These are a great icebreaker for when you're strolling down the boardwalk and need a conversation starter with a handsome stranger…one scoop or two?

Jason Polan x Soludos espadrilles, $65; soludos.com

Courtesy

This is waterproof so it’s perfectly suited for a pool party (or wet T-shirt contest—we kid!).

Timex watch, $39.99; amazon.com

Courtesy

You’ll never get lost in a crowd wearing a bright yellow crop top, that’s for sure.

Topshop crop top, $14.99; topshop.com

Courtesy

Leave your nice bag at home and stash your goods in a silver backpack. It goes with almost everything yet is anything but subtle.

American Apparel backpack, $180; americanapparel.com

Courtesy

This necklace will be fun for about a week (but feel free to stash it away for next year!).

Cos necklace, $35; cosstores.com

Courtesy

Gold always goes with a tan.

Joie sandal, $140; nordstrom.com

Courtesy

A little short and sheer for real life, but perfection at the beach.

Sea dress, $435; net-a-porter.com

