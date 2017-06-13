13 Reasons Why Season 2 Is Officially in Progress

Have no fear, the second season of 13 Reasons Why is here—OK, it's not exactly on TV quite yet but it has officially arrived for the cast.
After months of half-baked spoilers and complicated fan theories, we now have real, hard evidence on the Netflix Original’s sophomore season: THEY ARE SHOOTING IT.
According to series star Christian Navarro (Tony), the stars and crew is back at work on the teen drama.
The actor also revealed the true reason he signed on for season 2:
(Kidding, mostly).
The series’ titular narrator, Hannah (Katherine Langford), also posted about her return to the set, capturing a photo of a worn pair of boots, writing “Season 2. Back in her shoes.”
Rest assured, our eyes will be peeled for any cryptic tweets or snaps hinting at the show's upcoming season.
Meanwhile, feast your eyes on these gems from Navarro’s active Instagram feed.
Tony 4eva.