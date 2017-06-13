13 Reasons Why Season 2 Is Officially in Progress

Have no fear, the second season of 13 Reasons Why is here—OK, it's not exactly on TV quite yet but it has officially arrived for the cast.

After months of half-baked spoilers and complicated fan theories, we now have real, hard evidence on the Netflix Original’s sophomore season: THEY ARE SHOOTING IT.

According to series star Christian Navarro (Tony), the stars and crew is back at work on the teen drama.

Day One. S2. Ready to make some magic. 🎧🏎 — Christian Navarro (@ChristianLN0821) June 12, 2017

Thank you to everyone who wished us luck today. Day one was great. We are gonna do our best to make something you can be proud of. ❤️ — Christian Navarro (@ChristianLN0821) June 13, 2017

The actor also revealed the true reason he signed on for season 2:

Day 2; today I will attempt to sneak as many snacks from catering into my bag as possible. May the force be with you. — Christian Navarro (@ChristianLN0821) June 13, 2017

(Kidding, mostly).

The series’ titular narrator, Hannah (Katherine Langford), also posted about her return to the set, capturing a photo of a worn pair of boots, writing “Season 2. Back in her shoes.”

Rest assured, our eyes will be peeled for any cryptic tweets or snaps hinting at the show's upcoming season.

Meanwhile, feast your eyes on these gems from Navarro’s active Instagram feed.

How do I get into character you ask? Well first I like to read the script, then I like to...who am I kidding? I just throw the jacket on, and #justlikethat Tony is back. #season2 #13reasonswhy #justasexcitedasyouare. A post shared by Christian Lee Navarro (@christianleenavarro) on Jun 11, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

#earlybird Up early, busy chasing dreams. Happy Monday. And thanks to @chancetherapper for getting me through this run. A post shared by Christian Lee Navarro (@christianleenavarro) on Jun 12, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

I gotta have a book with me at all times; trains, planes and automobiles. Been obsessed with Jo Nesbo and the Harry Hole series for years now, and much to my surprise The Thirst was released two months ago. It's the eleventh novel in the series. Check it out if you're an avid reader like me. A post shared by Christian Lee Navarro (@christianleenavarro) on May 29, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

Tony 4eva.