Shop 12 Tie-Neck Blouses (aka the Hottest Top for Fall)

Catwalking/Getty Images
The tie-neck blouse has become the must-have blouse for fall. Gucci kicked off the trend on the fall/winter 2015 runway, with its geeky-chic Wes Anderson-inspired collection. The best thing about the silhouette is its versatility (the neck-tie blouse can convey an aesthetic that ranges from the '70s to sexy secretary to femme fatale). Get in on the trend with our curated selection, below.
Tie Neck Blouses
Sportmax $550 SHOP IT
Topshop $50 SHOP IT
Anna Sui $427 SHOP IT
Equipment $107 SHOP IT
Dondup $380 SHOP IT
H&M $15 SHOP IT
NSF $268 SHOP IT
Tory Burch $395 SHOP IT
Front Row Shop $65 SHOP IT
Proenza Schouler $790 SHOP IT
River Island $56 SHOP IT
Dorothee Schumacher $642 SHOP IT
