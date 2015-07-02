12 Stylish Hostess Gifts to Bring to Your Next Summer Soirée

At long last, summer's here, which also means a season of invites to sunny soirées. If you're looking to step up your guest game, check out our roundup of haute hostess gifts—from sleek serving bowls to colorful placemats—perfect for outdoor occasion.

Courtesy (6)

Shop it: 1. Studio Patro Kitchen Apron in Slate Blue, $68; studiopatro.com. 2. Lief Wooden Utensil Set, $68; leifshop.com. 3. Scents & Feel Lightweight Turkish Guest Towels, $20; scentsandfeel.com. 4. Simple Life Istanbul Blue Ebru Marble Ceramic Serving Bowl, $195; simplelifeistanbul.com. 5. Aheirloom Cake Stand, $70; aheirloom.com. 6. Three Africans Blue Bottle Coffee, $19; bluebottlecoffee.com.

Courtesy (6)

Shop it: 1. Pelle Soap Stones Gift Set, $96; pelledesigns.com. 2. Burkelman Tortoise Shell Bowl, $78; shopburkelman.com. 3. Jonathan Adler Pill Carafe, $48; jonathanadler.com. 4. Caroline Z Hurley Ace & Kay Handwoven Placemats, $28; carolinezhurley.com. 5. Food52 Sleek Marble Serving Board, small: $44, large: $56; food52.com. 6. Juniper Ridge Big Sur Cabin Spray, $40; juniperridge.com.

