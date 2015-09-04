12 Shows to Binge On This Labor Day Weekend

While we’re bummed to kiss summer goodbye, there is a silver lining: Fall TV is almost here. Use your extra day off during Labor Day weekend wisely by prepping yourself for month full of season premieres. Scroll down to see the best shows coming back for another season this September, where to catch up on them, and when to tune in for more.
In order of season premiere date:
You’re the Worst
Returns: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 10:30/9:30c on FXX
This will be: Season 2
Where to catch up: Hulu
Doll & Em
Returns: Sunday, September 13, 11/10c on HBO
This will be: Season 2
Where to catch up: HBO Go
The Mindy Project
Returns: Tuesday, September 15, anytime on Hulu
This will be: Season 4
Where to catch up: Hulu
Gotham
Returns: Monday, September 21 on FOX
This will be: Season 2
Where to catch up: Hulu
Empire
Returns: Wednesday, September 23, 9/8c on FOX
This will be: Season 2
Where to catch up: Hulu
Black-ish
Returns: Wednesday, September 23, 9:30/8:30c on ABC
This will be: Season 2
Where to catch up: Google Play, $1.99 per episode; full season is $19.99
Nashville
Returns: Wednesday, September 23, 10/9c on ABC
This will be: Season 4
Where to catch up: Google Play, $1.99 per episode
Scandal
Returns: Thursday, September 24, 9/8c on ABC
This will be: Season: 5
Where to catch up: Google Play, $1.99 per episode
How to Get Away with Murder
Returns: Thursday, September 24, 10/9c on ABC
This will be: Season 2
Where to catch up: Google Play, $1.99 per episode
Once Upon a Time
Returns: Sunday, September 27, 8/7c on ABC
This will be: Season 5
Where to catch up: DVDs available at Amazon
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Returns: Sunday, September 27, 8:30/7:30c on FOX
This will be: Season 3
Where to catch up: Hulu
The Last Man on Earth
Returns: Sunday, September 27, 9:30/8:30c on FOX
This will be: Season 2
Where to catch up: Hulu
