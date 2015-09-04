12 Shows to Binge On This Labor Day Weekend

While we’re bummed to kiss summer goodbye, there is a silver lining: Fall TV is almost here. Use your extra day off during Labor Day weekend wisely by prepping yourself for month full of season premieres. Scroll down to see the best shows coming back for another season this September, where to catch up on them, and when to tune in for more.

In order of season premiere date:

You’re the Worst

Returns: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 10:30/9:30c on FXX

This will be: Season 2

Where to catch up: Hulu

Doll & Em

Returns: Sunday, September 13, 11/10c on HBO

This will be: Season 2

Where to catch up: HBO Go

The Mindy Project

Returns: Tuesday, September 15, anytime on Hulu

This will be: Season 4

Where to catch up: Hulu

Gotham

Returns: Monday, September 21 on FOX

This will be: Season 2

Where to catch up: Hulu

Empire

Returns: Wednesday, September 23, 9/8c on FOX

This will be: Season 2

Where to catch up: Hulu

Black-ish

Returns: Wednesday, September 23, 9:30/8:30c on ABC

This will be: Season 2

Where to catch up: Google Play, $1.99 per episode; full season is $19.99

Nashville

Returns: Wednesday, September 23, 10/9c on ABC

This will be: Season 4

Where to catch up: Google Play, $1.99 per episode

Scandal

Returns: Thursday, September 24, 9/8c on ABC

This will be: Season: 5

Where to catch up: Google Play, $1.99 per episode

How to Get Away with Murder

Returns: Thursday, September 24, 10/9c on ABC

This will be: Season 2

Where to catch up: Google Play, $1.99 per episode

Once Upon a Time

Returns: Sunday, September 27, 8/7c on ABC

This will be: Season 5

Where to catch up: DVDs available at Amazon

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Returns: Sunday, September 27, 8:30/7:30c on FOX

This will be: Season 3

Where to catch up: Hulu

The Last Man on Earth

Returns: Sunday, September 27, 9:30/8:30c on FOX

This will be: Season 2

Where to catch up: Hulu

