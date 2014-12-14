12 Days of Cookie Recipes: Peppermint Chocolate Chip Meringues from Baked Occasions

Nothing says Christmastime quite like boatloads of peppermint. And while we can all get on board with candy canes and mint bark, the airy texture of this Peppermint Chocolate Chip Meringue is tops. We recently stumbled upon the recipe while perusing Baked Occasions by Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito ($23, amazon.com), and we think it just might be our new holiday favorite. Naturally, we wanted to share.

The co-owners of the New York pastry shop Baked decided to commemorate the holidays with a 200-plus page tome chock full of recipes that range from the ordinary (Christmas pudding) to the exploratory (rum-infused Hair of the Dog Cake for New Year's Day). This genius cookie concoction comes courtesy of Baked's decorator, Katie Page. Fun fact: It's actually her mom's recipe that she tweaked to get the balance of peppermint and chocolate just right. Not only does it look great (as evidenced above), but, to quote the authors, "it basically screams Santa Claus and tastes even better."

Read on for how to learn how to make the cookie that's sure to blow all of your dinner guests away.

Yield: About 40 cookies

Ingredients

4 large egg whites, at room temperature

¼ teaspoon cream of tartar

1 cup (200 g) granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon peppermint extract

Red food dye or gel

4 ounces mini chocolate chips, or regular chocolate chips, roughly chopped (about ¾ cup)

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 250°F (120°C). Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. In the bowl of a standing mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the egg whites on medium speed for 1 minute. Sprinkle the egg whites with cream of tartar and beat on medium-high speed until soft peaks form.

3. Turn the mixer to medium speed and add the sugar, 2 tablespoons at a time. After all of the sugar has been added, increase the mixer speed to high and beat just until stiff peaks form; the whites should still be shiny, not dry.

4. Remove the bowl from the mixer and use a rubber spatula to fold in the peppermint extract, food dye (a few drops at a time until the desired color is reached), and chocolate chips until combined.

5. Drop the mixture by heaping teaspoons onto the prepared baking sheets 1 inch (2.5 cm) apart. (Alternatively, you can pipe the meringues into a Hershey’s Kiss-like shape using a pastry bag fitted with the largest round tip so that the chocolate chips can pass through.) Bake just until the meringues color and are not wet at all, 55 to 60 minutes, then turn off the oven, crack the oven door, and allow the meringues to cool completely in the oven.

How to Store

The meringues will keep, tightly covered, at room temperature for up to 4 days.

