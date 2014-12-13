12 Days of Cookie Recipes: Gingernuts from Baked Occasions

Ready to spice up your holiday season? Ginger may be one of the season’s key ingredients, but if you’re looking for a lighter alternative to the classic gingerbread, these gingernut cookies from Baked Occasions ($23, barnesandnoble.com) may become your season's go-to. The recipe is packed with almonds, which are full of protein and good fats that won’t leave you feeling guilty, or make you backpedal on those New Year’s goals. The cookies can even be customized to your own taste preferences. Want a chewier cookie? Just make them bigger than the standard 1/4" thickness. Keep reading to find out exactly how to make them!

Ingredients

9 oz ground almonds1 tsp baking soda3 tbsp ground ginger (or less, according to taste)grated zest of 1 unwaxed lemon (avoid the bitter white pith)4 tbsp date syrup or a little less of maple syrupa small pinch of sea salt

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.2. In a bowl or food processor, combine the ground almonds with the baking soda before adding the rest of the ingredients.3. Roll 2 tablespoons of the mixture into balls, press slightly to flatten and place on a baking tray lined with baking parchment, leaving plenty of space between each cookie.4. Use your hand to flatten each biscuit further, so that they are all about 1⁄4 in. thick − if you want a chewier cookie, make them a little thicker.5. Bake for 10−12 minutes until browned on the edges, then leave to cool on the tray. They will still be soft in the middle, but as they cool they will crisp up. We make a big batch so we can freeze some cookies and store the rest in an airtight container in the fridge.

