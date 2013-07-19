12 Celebrity Haircuts That Made a Career -- Including Miley Cyrus

Who knew a trip to the salon could catapult you to stardom? Miley Cyrus has been a household name for many years, but when she ditched her lengthy Hannah Montana strands for an edgy platinum pixie last August, everyone took notice. Along with her punky crop came a new attitude complemented by a wardrobe of risky fashion choices. “It’s crazy because every day, your hair is different when it’s short,” the star told us previously. “Every day I wake up, and I get something new. So it’s fun!” But Cyrus isn't the only celeb whose haircut invited attention. From Farrah Fawcett to Victoria Beckham, we rounded up the celebrities who quickly reached icon status after a spontaneous hair change. Click the photo to see each star, before and after.

