12-13-14 is a Very Popular Day to Tie the Knot

No matter what date you choose to get married, it will be a memorable one. But who can pass up the opportunity to make it even more momentous? Today is Dec. 13, 2014, otherwise known as 12-13-14, and it's a very popular day to get married according to David's Bridal's News By the Numbers. The retailer's bridal registries indicate that 12,000 couples have chosen this iconic day for their wedding. (Bummed you missed it? The next sequential date won't be for another 89 years -- 01/02/03 -- so make your plans now.)

Cheers all the happy couples tying the knot today!

