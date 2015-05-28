Any industry insider can tell you that fashion has a cyclical nature—it's a revolving door of the same ideas spun in new, different ways with each passing season. Or, in these cases, maybe not so different. People StyleWatch has released a special then-and-now issue with the tagline, "Everything old is new again," and it boasts a whopping total of 190 celebrity duos, past and present, twinning it up in look-alike duds.

On newsstands now (and available for tablet download through the StyleWatch app), the issue resurfaces memorable looks from decades ago and pairs them with present-day stars. In 1978, Cher took to the stage in a scandalously sheer performance piece with streaks of sparkle. Thirty-six years later, Jennifer Lopez followed in her footsteps and pulled off the same risqué number with glittery fringe.

We went through the issue and plucked our 11 favorite style twins, from Princess Diana and Kate Middleton to Madonna and Miley Cyrus, that will have you doing a double take.

PHOTOS: Then and Now Fashion: 11 Celebrity Style Twins That Prove Great Minds Think Alike