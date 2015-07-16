See 100 Sketches of the Most Iconic Wedding Dresses Ever as One Handy Chart

Something old, something new, something borrowed, and something ... drew? That's right: You can now see 100 illustrations of the most iconic wedding dresses ever—all grouped into one epic table. It comes courtesy of artist Pauline Dujancourt, who sketched the unforgettable designs—from Sarah Jessica Parker's black gown to the caped wonder Solange Knowles wore to walk down the aisle—for online jeweler Vashi.

Whether you're in the market for personal wedding inspiration or just enjoy gazing at the beautiful illustrations, you'll love the detailed chart. It includes the name of the bride and groom, the date they were married, and even some designers are noted. See the breathtaking moments below (and click here to view the full detailed version).

PHOTOS: 16 Celebrity Bridesmaids and the Dresses They Wore Down the Aisle

Courtesy

RELATED VIDEO: Lauren Conrad Divulges How She Prepped for Her Wedding Day