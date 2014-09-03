10 Ways to Look as Flawless as Beyoncé Every Day

Below is an excerpt from "10 Ways to Look as Flawless as Beyonce Every Day," which originally appeared on POPSUGAR BEAUTY. Read the full story at popsugar.com/beauty.

In the beauty world, we're always looking to Beyoncé for inspiration—be it impeccable skin, soft and shimmery eye shadow, or glossy beach waves. She nails it every time, and we do mean that literally, thanks to her ever-cosmopolitan manicures. Since we can't all wake up like that, we are breaking down 10 steps you can take to achieve her effortlessly glam style. Read on and get inspired to look like Queen Bey.

MORE FROM POPSUGAR BEAUTY:• Beyoncé's Hair Flips Deserve Their Own Awards• 7 Things We Can All Learn From Kim Kardashian's Beauty• 10 Leading Men Who Turned Everyone's Heads on the Red Carpet