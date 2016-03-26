10 Ways to Get Beyoncé's #Flawless Vacation Style

Beyoncé loves to document her global escapades and never disappoints when it comes to her wardrobe. Her off-duty style is full of bold look-at-me details like prints, vibrant colors, and revealing cuts. Here's how to get her look.

1. Choose classic cutoffs that show off your shape for a day at the beach.



2. Channel your inner bohemian with a long white skirt and accessories piled on.



3. Strike a pose in a daring one-piece swimsuit with cutouts.



4. Don't forget a comfy knit for when the sun goes down.



5. Choose a vibrant tunic to stand out while sight-seeing.



6. Embrace the flower crown for a touch of whimsy.



7. Beat sunrays in a big floppy woven hat.



8. Use a bandana to push your hair back in summer heat.



9. Fly out in a printed jumpsuit and flat sandals for the perfect balance of comfort and style.



10. As for accessories, body chains are a must. Red lipstick, too—why not?

