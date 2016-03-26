10 Ways to Get Beyoncé's #Flawless Vacation Style

Thanks to Instagram and envy-inducing photos posted by your favorite celebrities, it is easier than ever to imagine the lifestyles of the rich and the famous. Between perfect selfies and behind the scenes shots from their latest projects, stars love giving us a glimpse into their unreal vacations. While you might not get the private plane or luxury accommodations, you can attain one thing from their trips: their wardrobes.
Beyoncé loves to document her global escapades and never disappoints when it comes to her wardrobe. Her off-duty style is full of bold look-at-me details like prints, vibrant colors, and revealing cuts. Here's how to get her look.
1. Choose classic cutoffs that show off your shape for a day at the beach.
2. Channel your inner bohemian with a long white skirt and accessories piled on.
3. Strike a pose in a daring one-piece swimsuit with cutouts.
4. Don't forget a comfy knit for when the sun goes down.
5. Choose a vibrant tunic to stand out while sight-seeing.
6. Embrace the flower crown for a touch of whimsy.
7. Beat sunrays in a big floppy woven hat.
8. Use a bandana to push your hair back in summer heat.
9. Fly out in a printed jumpsuit and flat sandals for the perfect balance of comfort and style.
10. As for accessories, body chains are a must. Red lipstick, too—why not?