10 Things You Should Know About Your Style By Age 30

The following is an excerpt from a post that originally appeared of Who What Wear. To see the full post, visit whowhatwear.com.

Most women view turning 30 as a major milestone for a number of different reasons. Sure, you can argue that age is nothing but a number, but at the same time, hitting 30 is of particular significance: Your 20s are officially over, you're almost 10 years out of college, and you're likely considering the greater meaning of your existence.

RELATED: Blake Lively's Top Personal Goal Will Surprise You

As such, we've spent a fair amount of time pondering what turning 30 means in regards to personal style. We've already dug deep into the items you should probably toss by the time you're 30, and now we're thinking about the things you should know by the time you turn the big 3-0. Click through our gallery to see the list.

READ MORE: 10 Things You Should Know About Your Own Style by Age 30