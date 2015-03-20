10 Surprising Discoveries About Michelle Obama from Her New Biography

Win McNamee/Getty Image
InStyle Staff
Mar 20, 2015 @ 11:39 am

Below is an excerpt from “10 Surprising Discoveries About Michelle Obama from Her New Biography,” which originally appeared on PEOPLE.com. To read the full story, visit PEOPLE.com.

Michelle Obama may be our best-dressed FLOTUS yet, but did you know she once was denied the "Best Camper" award because she swore too much?

RELATED: Michelle Obama Talks Life Beyond the White House with Ellen DeGeneres

That's just one of the surprising discoveries from biographer Peter Slevin's new book about our current First Lady, Michelle Obama: A Life, out April 7.

We got an early peek at the book, which follows Michelle from her working-class beginnings all the way to the White House with husband President Barack Obama. Here are 10 things you may not have known about Mrs. Obama.

READ MORE: To see the full list, visit PEOPLE.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!