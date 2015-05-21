We Found Them! 10 Perfect Summer Sneakers Under $50

Getty Images
Between exploring new hangouts and partaking in summertime adventures, it's incredibly easy to run sneakers into the ground. In our experience, their lifespan usually stretches only from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend—so investing in an expensive pair could be considered a tad reckless. On that note, we rounded up 10 chic and affordable sneakers (each rings in under $50!) so that you can kick it all summer long, guilt-free.
Forever 21, $25; forever21.com
Lauren by Ralph Lauren, $44; zappos.com
Urban Outfitters, $14; urbanoutfitters.com
Topshop $32; topshop.com
Asos, $45; asos.com
Converse, $50 converse.com
Volley, $40; volleyshoeco.com
Amerian Eagle Outfitters, $40; ae.com
Vans, $45; vans.com
Roxy, $44; roxy.com