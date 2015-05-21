We Found Them! 10 Perfect Summer Sneakers Under $50

Getty Images
Thomas Waller
May 21, 2015 @ 9:00 am

Between exploring new hangouts and partaking in summertime adventures, it's incredibly easy to run sneakers into the ground. In our experience, their lifespan usually stretches only from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend—so investing in an expensive pair could be considered a tad reckless. On that note, we rounded up 10 chic and affordable sneakers (each rings in under $50!) so that you can kick it all summer long, guilt-free.

Courtesy

Forever 21, $25; forever21.com

 

Courtesy

Lauren by Ralph Lauren, $44; zappos.com

 

Courtesy

Urban Outfitters, $14; urbanoutfitters.com

 

Courtesy

Topshop $32; topshop.com

 

Courtesy

Asos, $45; asos.com

 

Courtesy

Converse, $50 converse.com

 

Courtesy

Volley, $40; volleyshoeco.com

 

Courtesy

Amerian Eagle Outfitters, $40; ae.com

 

Courtesy

Vans, $45; vans.com

 

Courtesy

Roxy, $44; roxy.com

