We Found Them! 10 Perfect Summer Sneakers Under $50

Between exploring new hangouts and partaking in summertime adventures, it's incredibly easy to run sneakers into the ground. In our experience, their lifespan usually stretches only from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend—so investing in an expensive pair could be considered a tad reckless. On that note, we rounded up 10 chic and affordable sneakers (each rings in under $50!) so that you can kick it all summer long, guilt-free.

Courtesy

Forever 21, $25; forever21.com

Courtesy

Lauren by Ralph Lauren, $44; zappos.com

Courtesy

Urban Outfitters, $14; urbanoutfitters.com

Courtesy

Topshop $32; topshop.com

Courtesy

Asos, $45; asos.com

Courtesy

Converse, $50 converse.com

Courtesy

Volley, $40; volleyshoeco.com

Courtesy

Amerian Eagle Outfitters, $40; ae.com

Courtesy

Vans, $45; vans.com

Courtesy

Roxy, $44; roxy.com

RELATED: 10 Fresh Pairs of White Sneakers to Wear