10 Times Madonna Sprinkled Her Videos with Celebrity Cameos 

The original queen of pop dropped her music video for “Bitch, I’m Madonna” earlier this week and it bravely matched Taylor Swift’s cameo-packed “Bad Blood” affair. And while Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Kanye West, Beyoncé, Rita Ora, Chris Rock, and Nicki Minaj are just a few of the musical heavy hitters who make the piece as star-studded as the front row at her L.A. concerts, it’s not the first time the diva has invited celebrities inside her court. From Justin Timberlake to Naomi Campbell, Mike Myers to Pharrell Williams, Madonna has her fair share of megawattage friends. Below, 10 surprising cameo appearances in her Madgesty’s videography.

1. Back in 2008, Pharrell Williams appeared as Madonna's Birkin handler, backup dancer, and singer in "Give It 2 Me."

2. Sofia Coppola and Debi Mazar were the perfect fit for the party-loving crew the star assembled for her newest video. In 1992, the two appeared alongside the singer as disco-loving divas in "Deeper and Deeper."

3. Justin Timberlake was Madonna's first choice for the role as her boy toy in 2008's "4 Minutes."

4. Nicki Minaj and Madonna's friendship is nothing new. The rapper appeared as a cheerleader and Marilyn Monroe wannabe with M.I.A. in "Give Me All Your Luvin'" in 2012.

5. Even ambitious blondes need a guardian angel, and that's the role Christopher Walken portrayed in Madonna's 1993 "Bad Girl" video.

6. There's no denying that the Material Girl makes the people come together. And that's exactly what she did in her "Music" video, with Ali G (Sacha Baron Cohen) as her chauffeur.

7. Which playmates did Madonna want in her 1993 "Erotica" video? Naomi Campbell, Isabella Rossellini, and Vanilla Ice, of course.

8. Leave it to Terrence Howard to play the singer's post-apocalyptic dance partner in "Ghosttown" earlier this year.

9. Rupert Everett was Madonna's patriotic sidekick in "American Pie."

10. The one and only Austin Powers (Mike Meyers) tried to give Madonna some of his mojo in "Beautiful Stranger."

