10 Memorable Cartoon Collaborations

Below is an excerpt from “Fashion’s 10 Most Memorable Cartoon Collaborations Ever,” which originally appeared on StyleCaster. Read the full story at stylecaster.com.

Last week, "It" shoe and handbag designer Charlotte Olympia released the first pieces from her Archie comic-inspired line of bags and shoes. The line is whimsical and adorable, and it immediately brought to mind the line of Simpsons sneakers Converse created earlier this year. That's when we realized: Fashion and cartoons are frequent buddies. It’s been a longstanding phenomenon in streetwear, with brands like Stussy and Nike designing hoodies to hi-top sneakers with comic book and video game characters on them. Last year, that trend really took off in the high-fashion world when Barneys New York teamed up with Disney for its iconic holiday windows and Lanvin designed a dress for Minnie Mouse. For more, click to see 10 cartoon collaborations that are totally memorable.

MORE ON STYLECASTER:• 15 Hipster Fashion Trends That Are Actually Stylish• Summer Outfit Ideas: 30 Easy Looks to Copy Now• What Underwear Models Looked Like in the '40s