10 Luxe Lip Balms We Love

Jennifer Velez
Dec 15, 2014 @ 1:01 pm

Ready to winter-proof your pout? The frosty temps mean our lip balm addiction will be kicking into high gear. And while some old school Chapstick may get the job done, every now and then it’s important to indulge. Eager to keep our puckers soft and pretty all season long, we rounded up the most luxurious lip balms the beauty market has to offer. Packed with nourishing ingredients like shea butter, vitamin E, and avocado, we promise one thing: These soothing lip savers are well worth the price tag. Kiss chapped lips goodbye by shopping below!

Shop the Lip Balms

  • Shoppable Lip Balms

Bobbi Brown

$19 Buy Now!

  • Shoppable Lip Balms

    • Marc Jacobs Beauty

    $24 Buy Now!

  • Shoppable Lip Balms

    • Molton Brown

    $18 Buy Now!

  • Shoppable Lip Balms

    • Rodin

    $34 Buy Now!

  • Shoppable Lip Balms

    • Sara Happ

    $24 Buy Now!

  • Shoppable Lip Balms

    • Kiehl's

    $7 Buy Now!

  • Shoppable Lip Balms

    • Tata Harper

    $24 Buy Now!

  • Shoppable Lip Balms

    • By Terry

    $60 Buy Now!

  • Shoppable Lip Balms

    • Dior

    $27 Buy Now!

  • Shoppable Lip Balms

    • Eve Lom

    $22 Buy Now! PHOTOS: Winter Beauty Must-Haves to Keep You Warm and Glowing All Season

