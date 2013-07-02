10 Fashion Brands to Follow for Instagram Video

Ever since Instagram announced its addition of videos, numerous fashion brands have pressed record to give a glimpse inside their world—in 15 seconds or less. From Burberry (who was one of the first to post a video) to Michael Kors, check out 10 brands worth following, just for their video shorts.

1. @toryburchEach video is like living a day of the life of Tory. She posts a variety of clips, from ATV rides to models in her new collection.

2. @michaelkorsFind everything #InstaKors, from outfit inspirations to a look inside the offices.

3. @burberryGo backstage at the runway presentations.

4. @dvfYou'll see footage featuring what inspires the inspiring DVF, like waterfalls and lips!

5. @topshopGo behind-the-scenes with photo shoots (like this '70s-inspired one).

6. @victoriassecretLearn about all of Victoria's secrets (like the new swim collection).

7. @katespadenyFor a brand known to be curious and playful, these videos are nothing short. Our fave: This one revealing their first Instagram video.

8. @asosGet all the access you need behind the fashion company. Their first vid: EDM club beats at the brand's Vegas bash.

9. @marcjacobsintlCatch in-house recordings of everything Marc Jacobs. (And say hello to Marc's cute puppy, Neville.)

10. @dolcegabbanaofficialGet an insider's look at the world of Sicily's own. The brand's first video include showed a glimpse at a glitzy D&G bash.

Who do you love to follow? Leave your suggestions in the comments!

Plus, see more apps you should download.

