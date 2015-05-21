10 Chic Striped Pieces to Wear During #FleetWeek

Stripes, ahoy! Now that #FleetWeek (a time-honored tradition in which military ships dock for a week) is underway, we're celebrating our nation's finest sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen not only with selfies and fêtes, but also with a fleet of maritime stripes. The iconic breton print has become a fashion favorite (and acelebrity one, too—Audrey Hepburn, above) and closet staple ever since its inception as a navy uniform in the 1800s. In honor of all things nautical, we've rounded up 10 chic pieces, from tops to bikinis, that are striped to perfection.

Courtesy

J. Crew tee, $40; jcrew.com

Courtesy

TNA shorts, $40; aritzia.com

Courtesy

Frame Denim tank, $85; net-a-porter.com

Courtesy

Gap skirt, $30; gap.com

RELATED: Sail Through Spring in These La Marinière Must-Haves

Courtesy

Massimo Dutti bikini, $90; massimodutti.com

Courtesy

Joe Fresh maxi dress, $29; joefresh.com

Courtesy

Madewell tee, $38; madewell.com

Courtesy

Mango skirt, $60; mango.com

Courtesy

Illesteva sunglasses, $260; stylebop.com

Courtesy

NLST dress, $195; net-a-porter.com

RELATED: 5 Ways to Wear Slips in Public Without Looking Indecent