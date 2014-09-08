10 Celebrity Instagrams from a Weekend of Runway Shows, Birthdays, and Tennis Matches

With New York Fashion Week in high gear, Hollywood's most stylish stars and fashions biggest fans were out in full force this weekend. But while Nicki Minaj, Jamie Chung, Karlie Kloss took to social media to share their #NYFW photos, Amanda Seyfried, Beyoncé, and Debra Messing shared special moments that occurred away from the Lincoln Center tents. Take a look at our 10 favorite celebrity Instagrams from the weekend below!
1. Amanda Seyfried took a power nap with the always adorable Finn, the actress's Australian Shepherd.
2. Nicki Minaj snapped a selfie while on her way to Saturday's Alexander Wang runway show.
3. Rachel Zoe captioned this photo: Diane von Furstenberg "in all her glory strutting the runway post show #icon #rzfw #myhero #mostamazingwoman xoRZ."
4. Beyoncé thanked her fans for their birthday wishes (she turned 33 on Sept. 4) with some tumbling.
5. "Versace, Versace, Versace!!," Jennifer Hudson captioned this shot of her look for the brand's NYFW show.
6. Jamie Chung received a special candy bar from attending the Versus Versace show. "Loved every look!! Thanks for the sweets x," she wrote.
7. Debra Messing and a young tennis fan watched Serena Williams beat Caroline Wozniacki in the women's final of the U.S. Open Championships.
8. And U.S. champion Serena Williams celebrated post-win with runner-up Caroline Wozniacki, Joe Jonas, and Gigi Hadid.
9. We got a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Mindy Kaling prepping for Opening Ceremony's show.
10. Karlie Kloss shared a backstage look before taking to the stage for Opening Ceremony.