10 Celebrity Instagrams from a Weekend of Runway Shows, Birthdays, and Tennis Matches

With New York Fashion Week in high gear, Hollywood's most stylish stars and fashions biggest fans were out in full force this weekend. But while Nicki Minaj, Jamie Chung, Karlie Kloss took to social media to share their #NYFW photos, Amanda Seyfried, Beyoncé, and Debra Messing shared special moments that occurred away from the Lincoln Center tents. Take a look at our 10 favorite celebrity Instagrams from the weekend below!

1. Amanda Seyfried took a power nap with the always adorable Finn, the actress's Australian Shepherd.

#tiffed #instahosers #beavertailoverload #walrusyes #eh? A photo posted by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Sep 7, 2014 at 6:24pm PDT

2. Nicki Minaj snapped a selfie while on her way to Saturday's Alexander Wang runway show.

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Sep 6, 2014 at 1:46pm PDT

3. Rachel Zoe captioned this photo: Diane von Furstenberg "in all her glory strutting the runway post show #icon #rzfw #myhero #mostamazingwoman xoRZ."

@dvf in all her glory strutting the runway post show #icon #rzfw #myhero #mostamazingwoman xoRZ A photo posted by Rachel Zoe (@rachelzoe) on Sep 7, 2014 at 4:56pm PDT

4. Beyoncé thanked her fans for their birthday wishes (she turned 33 on Sept. 4) with some tumbling.

Thank y'all so much for my birthday wishes ! 🐝🐝33!!!!! A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 7, 2014 at 4:39am PDT

5. "Versace, Versace, Versace!!," Jennifer Hudson captioned this shot of her look for the brand's NYFW show.

Versace , Versace , Versace !! #nyfw A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Sep 7, 2014 at 5:04pm PDT

6. Jamie Chung received a special candy bar from attending the Versus Versace show. "Loved every look!! Thanks for the sweets x," she wrote.

Congrats to @Versace_official #versusversace loved every look!! Thanks for the sweets x A photo posted by Jamie Chung (@jamiejchung) on Sep 7, 2014 at 6:29pm PDT

7. Debra Messing and a young tennis fan watched Serena Williams beat Caroline Wozniacki in the women's final of the U.S. Open Championships.

A DATE with my guy! #USOpen #serenarocks #specialday A photo posted by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Sep 7, 2014 at 4:40pm PDT

8. And U.S. champion Serena Williams celebrated post-win with runner-up Caroline Wozniacki, Joe Jonas, and Gigi Hadid.

Best lighting ever! @joejonas @carowozniacki @gigihadid A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 7, 2014 at 10:03pm PDT

9. We got a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Mindy Kaling prepping for Opening Ceremony's show.

@soniakharkar getting ready A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Sep 7, 2014 at 3:01pm PDT

10. Karlie Kloss shared a backstage look before taking to the stage for Opening Ceremony.

........and Tonight is Finally show time! A photo posted by @karliekloss on Sep 7, 2014 at 4:12pm PDT

