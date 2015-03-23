The 10 Best Celebrity Instagrams from the Weekend

Instagram/januaryjones
Mari Kasanuki
Mar 23, 2015 @ 11:33 am

This weekend the stars shared Instagram snaps that ranged from intimate at-home moments to travels to exotic locals. January Jones, who is gearing up for Mad Men's final episodes, shared a snap (above) of herself having a healthy snack ("Biggest raspberries I ever saw.") and Reese Witherspoon celebrated her 39th birthday with cake, candles, and a mariachi band. Also worth a look: Lady Gaga's full-glam and Jordin Sparks's no-makeup selfies—both gorgeous—as well as the most glamorous workout photo you'll ever see, courtesy of the newly engaged Bar RefaeliSee them and more of our favorite celebrity Instagrams from the weekend below.

Reese Witherspoon:

Thank you everyone for all the kind & lovely birthday wishes. 🎉💕🎉💕 (and yes, there is a mariachi band behind me...)

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

 

Lady Gaga:

I miss my honey pie 💋

A photo posted by @ladygaga on

 

Jordin Sparks:

Yay 3:30 am wake up calls! Good morning! #iwokeuplikethis #noreally #imayregretthislater #frizzies #nofilter

A photo posted by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on

 

Bar Refaeli:

I always work out in my gowns. #baransuzerparty

A photo posted by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on

 

Kourtney Kardashian:

After the show it's the after party.

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 

Taylor Swift:

 

Michelle Obama (see her Cambodia visit outfits here):

No better way to cap our journey to Cambodia than with a visit to the beautiful and historic temple of Angkor Wat.

A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

 

Zoe Saldana:

Lazy Sunday with our tooshie boys watching #Annie ----- Domingo de vagos viendo #annie con nuestros #bambinos

A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on

 

Kate Upton:

Hot day at spring training!🌞⚾️ @tigers @justinverlander

A photo posted by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

 

